U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 335,117 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of U.S. Bancorp worth $104,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NFSG Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,731.84. This represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.8%

USB stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company's 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.58 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. U.S. Bancorp's payout ratio is 41.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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