U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,660 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 53,764 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3,451.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,332,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $231,191,000 after buying an additional 4,210,676 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 354.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,350 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $129,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,103 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,598,572 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $560,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,550 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $78,684,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,548,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,986,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a "buy" rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

Key Headlines Impacting U.S. Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and core revenue strength — USB reported $1.18 EPS vs. $1.14 expected and ~ $7.29B revenue, driven by higher net interest income and fee revenue; management highlighted loan and deposit growth and improved operating leverage. Read More.

Q1 beat and core revenue strength — USB reported $1.18 EPS vs. $1.14 expected and ~ $7.29B revenue, driven by higher net interest income and fee revenue; management highlighted loan and deposit growth and improved operating leverage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships and growth initiatives — management announced a partnership with Amazon to expand small‑business reach and a multi‑year NFL sponsorship, both supporting revenue/brand expansion catalysts. Read More.

Partnerships and growth initiatives — management announced a partnership with Amazon to expand small‑business reach and a multi‑year NFL sponsorship, both supporting revenue/brand expansion catalysts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/affirmations — several firms kept Buy ratings or raised targets (DA Davidson reaffirmed Buy with $65 PT), reflecting upside to consensus for many analysts. Read More.

Analyst upgrades/affirmations — several firms kept Buy ratings or raised targets (DA Davidson reaffirmed Buy with $65 PT), reflecting upside to consensus for many analysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance and outlook — USB reaffirmed a mid‑single‑digit full‑year net revenue outlook and expects Q2 net interest income and fee revenue growth of ~6–7%; guidance is constructive but not overly aggressive. Read More.

Guidance and outlook — USB reaffirmed a mid‑single‑digit full‑year net revenue outlook and expects Q2 net interest income and fee revenue growth of ~6–7%; guidance is constructive but not overly aggressive. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/efficiency narrative — analysts and press note USB’s valuation as a value/efficiency story (brokerage outsourcing savings, improving margins) that underpins longer‑term upside if growth persists. Read More.

Valuation/efficiency narrative — analysts and press note USB’s valuation as a value/efficiency story (brokerage outsourcing savings, improving margins) that underpins longer‑term upside if growth persists. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Higher credit costs — the beat was partially offset by rising credit provisions and some commentary about increasing credit costs, which tempered investor enthusiasm and prompted mixed analyst reactions. Read More.

Higher credit costs — the beat was partially offset by rising credit provisions and some commentary about increasing credit costs, which tempered investor enthusiasm and prompted mixed analyst reactions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance — while some firms raised targets or kept Buy ratings, others remain cautious (Jefferies maintained a Hold citing softer NII outlook and sub‑peer margin concerns), leading to divergent near‑term views. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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