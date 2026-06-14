U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751,068 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 36,922 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $93,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The business's fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. The trade was a 40.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,307. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.20.

View Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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