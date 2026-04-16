U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 30,640 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,499 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,640 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Unilever were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company's stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,007 shares of the company's stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Unilever by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,848 shares of the company's stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 378,313 shares of the company's stock worth $23,141,000 after buying an additional 156,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Unilever by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 427,577 shares of the company's stock worth $26,155,000 after buying an additional 63,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company's stock.

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Unilever Stock Up 0.5%

UL opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.35. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $74.97.

Unilever (NYSE:UL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Unilever PLC will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Unilever from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $71.00 price objective on Unilever and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Unilever from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Unilever

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

Further Reading

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