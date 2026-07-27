US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,685 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,369 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of US Foods worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company's stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in US Foods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,576 shares of the company's stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of US Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of US Foods from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on US Foods

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $97.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company's fifty day moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $105.17.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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