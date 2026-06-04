USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. $USCB is Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P.'s 4th Largest Position

Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. trimmed its position in shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,856,286 shares of the company's stock after selling 179,623 shares during the quarter. USCB Financial makes up about 10.7% of Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. owned 10.25% of USCB Financial worth $34,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 2,081.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USCB. Wall Street Zen upgraded USCB Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research raised USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USCB

USCB Financial Stock Down 2.9%

USCB opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.53.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.95 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 17.04%. Analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. USCB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Insider Transactions at USCB Financial

In related news, Director Ramon Abadin sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $163,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,561 shares in the company, valued at $447,255.81. This trade represents a 26.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 49,414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $904,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 242,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,445,893.50. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,266. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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