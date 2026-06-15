USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,135 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Danaher were worth $24,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 76,247 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,180 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 60,600 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus cut their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.61.

View Our Latest Report on DHR

Trending Headlines about Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Danaher Boosts Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Masimo

Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Cepheid Delivers Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever Panel Tests to Africa

Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted strong performance in Danaher’s biotechnology unit, with bioprocessing demand and equipment orders rising, which supports the company’s 2026 growth outlook. Strong Performance Continues at DHR's Biotechnology Unit: What's Next?

Danaher Trading Down 0.1%

Danaher stock opened at $179.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $160.93 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The company has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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