USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 12,789 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,035 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $27,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,681,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,747,646,000 after buying an additional 98,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $344,410,000 after buying an additional 396,358 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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