USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 4,003 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,359 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $130,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,235.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.4%

LLY opened at $1,208.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,059.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,026.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

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About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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