USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 5,660 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,384 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Veridan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Simon Property Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $211.47.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $223.36 per share, with a total value of $54,276.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,705,525.12. The trade was a 1.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $223.38 per share, for a total transaction of $88,681.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,902 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,588.76. The trade was a 0.87% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SPG opened at $222.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.06. The company has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $159.33 and a one year high of $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is presently 62.54%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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