USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 452.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,322 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 242,668 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Cloudflare worth $61,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Cloudflare by 55.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Cloudflare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,062 shares of the company's stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total transaction of $5,618,199.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,391,291.75. This represents a 35.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 293 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.92, for a total transaction of $74,105.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,795.60. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,112 shares of company stock valued at $121,310,716. Insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Cloudflare from $243.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.35.

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Cloudflare Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $245.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -980.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 245.50 and a beta of 1.70. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $223.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $276.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.Cloudflare's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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