USS Investment Management Ltd Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 30,909 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Xylem were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in Xylem by 12,326.6% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 45,448,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,189,132,000 after acquiring an additional 45,082,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,054,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,092,855,000 after purchasing an additional 152,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,529,768,000 after purchasing an additional 280,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,278 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $862,364,000 after purchasing an additional 151,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,507,966 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $750,075,000 after purchasing an additional 310,213 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Xylem Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $118.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.67. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.29 and a 52 week high of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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