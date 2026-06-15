USS Investment Management Ltd Has $62.18 Million Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,711,004 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 402,880 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of NU worth $62,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the company's stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 156,539 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NU by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,156 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,311 shares of the company's stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NU Stock Performance

NU opened at $12.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business's fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NU. Weiss Ratings lowered NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered NU from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CICC Research began coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NU

Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

See Also

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