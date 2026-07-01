USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819,261 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 44,888 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $36,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Essex Bank boosted its position in Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 10,360 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Intel by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intel Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.42. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $135.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.93.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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