USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,184,280 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $245,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 325,117 shares of the company's stock worth $67,283,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 444.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 713,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,715,000 after acquiring an additional 582,693 shares in the last quarter. Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,709,000. Potentia Wealth raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Potentia Wealth now owns 5,145 shares of the company's stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE JNJ opened at $236.06 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $149.04 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.37 and a 200-day moving average of $227.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $568.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

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Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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