USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,389 shares of the company's stock after selling 191,891 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of USS Investment Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $242,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 505,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company's stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $262.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $631.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $154.21 and a 12 month high of $263.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here