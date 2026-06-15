USS Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,374 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRSH. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRSH. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $200.19.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $18,889,506.81. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRSH opened at $168.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.60 and a 52-week high of $220.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Further Reading

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