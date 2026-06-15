USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 62,536 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490,401 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 1.0% of USS Investment Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Amphenol worth $201,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its stake in Amphenol by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP lifted its stake in Amphenol by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $371,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $153.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.08 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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