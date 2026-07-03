USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 57,028 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,851 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 57,028 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,380,521 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,203,990,000 after buying an additional 433,342 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 599,581 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $82,712,000 after buying an additional 24,687 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,147,601 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,925,064,000 after buying an additional 1,713,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,203,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.88.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Down 2.0%

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.95.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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