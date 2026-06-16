USS Investment Management Ltd Takes $6.44 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,830 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,398,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,141,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $4,127,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $14,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial cut Fiserv from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fiserv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Fiserv from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fiserv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Down 10.9%

NASDAQ FISV opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $177.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Fiserv's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

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