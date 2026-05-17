Utz Brands, Inc. $UTZ Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ - Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933,199 shares of the company's stock after selling 769,442 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.65% of Utz Brands worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Utz Brands by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 70,739 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,470 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,709 shares of the company's stock worth $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 585,952 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 196,013 shares of the company's stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,578 shares of the company's stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Utz Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $15.00 target price on Utz Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Utz Brands from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Utz Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.06.

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Utz Brands Trading Down 0.6%

UTZ opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The business's 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.77 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. Utz Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

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