V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 735 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

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Sandisk Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $1,617.70 on Wednesday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $2,354.39. The stock has a market cap of $239.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 4.74. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,679.01 and its 200-day moving average is $968.04.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles still frame SanDisk as a high-momentum name, supported by surging AI-driven demand for NAND flash, strong recent earnings, and analyst optimism that the company can keep gaining in the second half of 2026.

Several articles still frame SanDisk as a high-momentum name, supported by surging AI-driven demand for NAND flash, strong recent earnings, and analyst optimism that the company can keep gaining in the second half of 2026. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish overall, with reports highlighting higher price targets and expectations for another very strong quarter, suggesting the long-term growth story is still intact. SanDisk Stock (SNDK) Rises as Goldman Lifts Price Target by Over 83%; Expects a ‘Very Strong Quarter’

Analysts remain bullish overall, with reports highlighting higher price targets and expectations for another very strong quarter, suggesting the long-term growth story is still intact. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary notes that SanDisk has benefited from a structural memory shortage and improving margins, with some pieces arguing the pullback could be a reset rather than the end of the rally. Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore (SNDK)

Recent commentary notes that SanDisk has benefited from a structural memory shortage and improving margins, with some pieces arguing the pullback could be a reset rather than the end of the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Articles also highlighted how sharply the stock had already run this year, which may be prompting some investors to lock in gains after a massive multi-month move. Sandisk Stock Is Up Nearly 635% in 2026. Can It Still Go Higher?

Articles also highlighted how sharply the stock had already run this year, which may be prompting some investors to lock in gains after a massive multi-month move. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term pressure is a memory-sector rout sparked by Samsung’s strong results, which some traders interpreted as a sign that supply is improving and pricing power could moderate. SanDisk stock drops as Samsung-led chip selloff hits memory sector

The biggest near-term pressure is a memory-sector rout sparked by Samsung’s strong results, which some traders interpreted as a sign that supply is improving and pricing power could moderate. Negative Sentiment: Several pieces warn that SanDisk’s huge recent gains may be vulnerable to a deeper correction if investors continue rotating out of high-flying memory names after the recent run-up.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $65,803,320. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDK. Citigroup upped their price target on Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,684.24.

View Our Latest Report on SNDK

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

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