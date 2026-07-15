Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 15,313.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 450,066 shares of the company's stock worth $59,769,000 after buying an additional 447,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,106,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,521,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,196,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,488,000 after buying an additional 182,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 41.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 554,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 161,562 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock opened at $147.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day moving average of $134.39. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.51 and a 12-month high of $166.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.97 by ($0.16). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.54 EPS. The business's revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Vail Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 201.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $212.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Vail Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $151.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

Further Reading

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