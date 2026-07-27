Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Bought by Family Manage LLC

Family Manage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,504 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 20,052 shares during the quarter. Family Manage LLC's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 134.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company's stock.

More Valero Energy News

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $2,011,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,294,212.14. The trade was a 27.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $259.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Valero Energy from $292.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $302.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $320.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 36.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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