Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 2,635.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950,527 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 915,782 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Valero Energy worth $154,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,733,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 12,047 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 275,537 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $44,855,000 after purchasing an additional 52,797 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Valero Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $236.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $265.61.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 27.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $1,776,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,453,629.80. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Valero Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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