Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Stock Holdings Cut by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,511 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 27,266 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 3.8% of Paradiem LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paradiem LLC's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $17,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. State Street Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,177,191 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,959,065,000 after buying an additional 163,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,950,982 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,945,500,000 after acquiring an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,111,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,668,210 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $922,728,000 after acquiring an additional 394,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,285,161 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $534,791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $2,011,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,294,212.14. The trade was a 27.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Key Valero Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1%

VLO opened at $280.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $287.05. The firm's fifty day moving average is $253.35 and its 200 day moving average is $224.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 31.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $222.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research cut Valero Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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