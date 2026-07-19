Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $19.70 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,931 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $126.48 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company's 50 day moving average price is $177.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.46. The firm has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

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About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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