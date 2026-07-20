Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 275.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $808,701,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $288.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The firm has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.13.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

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