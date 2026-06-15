Valliance Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,372,000. Lumentum makes up about 3.1% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lumentum by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lumentum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 968 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,062,179.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 81,488 shares in the company, valued at $77,735,477.60. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total transaction of $3,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,000. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $921.56 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $897.64 and its 200-day moving average is $632.04. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $1,085.68. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,040.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,021.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report).

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