Valliance Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $10,699,000. ASML makes up approximately 4.5% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,863.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,539.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,371.98. The stock has a market cap of $732.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,903.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 EPS for the current year.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morningstar downgraded ASML to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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