Valliance Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,646,000. Bloom Energy comprises about 3.2% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $260.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,206.80 and a beta of 3.74. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $246.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.Bloom Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,371,303.95. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 247,262 shares of company stock valued at $59,700,045 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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