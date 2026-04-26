Free Trial
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI Holdings Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Valmont Industries logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Valmont Industries by 19.8% in Q4, selling 5,014 shares and retaining 20,356 shares valued at about $8.19 million, while institutional ownership stands near 87.84%.
  • Valmont posted an earnings beat (EPS $5.51 vs. $4.72 expected; revenue $1.03B vs. $994.85M, +6.2% YoY) and several analysts raised price targets—consensus rating is a Moderate Buy with a $500.33 average price target.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.77 (annualized $3.08), up from $0.68, implying a 0.6% yield and a payout ratio of 17.1%.
  • Interested in Valmont Industries? Here are five stocks we like better.

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,356 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of Valmont Industries worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Valmont Industries by 1,220.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,896 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Valmont Industries by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,863 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $2,422,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $497.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $500.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VMI stock opened at $498.33 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.50 and a 12 month high of $499.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.37 and a 200-day moving average of $423.62.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.79. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. Valmont Industries's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Valmont Industries's payout ratio is presently 17.10%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Valmont Industries Right Now?

Before you consider Valmont Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valmont Industries wasn't on the list.

While Valmont Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines