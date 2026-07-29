Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,985 shares of the company's stock after selling 78,954 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC owned about 1.31% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $50,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 36,852 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $2,750,264.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,516,551.71. This trade represents a 24.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aj Teague purchased 2,750 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.98 per share, with a total value of $200,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $807,158.80. This represents a 33.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock worth $297,782,099. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE SEI opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company's 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $86.19.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities set a $104.00 price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEI

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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