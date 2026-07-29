Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Has $165.03 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,521 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 112,413 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up about 0.8% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of EMCOR Group worth $165,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 56.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,311,000. ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,299,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,937 shares of the construction company's stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts: Sign Up

EMCOR Group Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of EME stock opened at $707.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $806.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $786.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $564.92 and a 12 month high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,199.51. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EME. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EMCOR Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EMCOR Group wasn't on the list.

While EMCOR Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here