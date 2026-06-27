Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,775 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,666.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,273,877.74. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,338 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $182.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.74 and a 200-day moving average of $193.57. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.94 and a 12-month high of $314.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $234.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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