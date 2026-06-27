Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $38.82 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,973 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 11,243 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 3.0% of Value Partners Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $38,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 55,009 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 42.1% during the first quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $106.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.28.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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