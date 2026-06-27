Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $52.28 Million Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Value Partners Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,031 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank Of Canada makes up about 4.0% of Value Partners Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.'s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $52,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,234 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,373,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,086,601,000 after buying an additional 368,534 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 325,014 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,480,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,275,134 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,219,924,000 after acquiring an additional 287,504 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.8% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 919,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $135,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus set a $225.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RY

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $203.00 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $188.63 and its 200 day moving average is $175.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $127.38 and a 12 month high of $204.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Get Free Report) TSE: RY last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 15.92%.The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada NYSE: RY is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada's largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

Further Reading

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