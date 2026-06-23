Values First Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the company's stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for about 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 110,973.4% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,278,224,000 after buying an additional 34,826,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 5,171.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,603,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 2,802.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,608,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,051,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,295 shares during the last quarter.

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GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $1,125.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,025.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $853.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.04 and a 1-year high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GEV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BNP Paribas Exane cut GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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