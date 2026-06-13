Valvoline $VVV Stock Position Boosted by Broyhill Asset Management LLC

Broyhill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,007 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,319 shares during the period. Valvoline accounts for 4.4% of Broyhill Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Broyhill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Valvoline worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 80,414 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $2,182,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,958,389 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $85,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,492 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Valvoline Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $37.66 on Friday. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The company's 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.67 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company's revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on VVV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Freeland bought 3,100 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,347.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 16,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $521,545.44. The trade was a 23.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.80 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,655. This represents a 44.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 14,100 shares of company stock worth $450,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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