Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Acquires 179,757 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. $BV

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038,617 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 179,757 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.41% of BrightView worth $59,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BV. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrightView by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 173,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BrightView by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BrightView by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,709 shares of the company's stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BrightView Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE BV opened at $14.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.44 and a beta of 1.17. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BrightView (NYSE:BV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.70%.The firm had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of BrightView from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BrightView from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.52.

View Our Latest Report on BrightView

BrightView Profile

BrightView Inc NYSE: BV is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company's core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView's service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

See Also

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