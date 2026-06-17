Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,183 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 13,606 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.2% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Down 8.5%

Intel stock opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $588.29 billion, a PE ratio of -188.79 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.98.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Intel

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Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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