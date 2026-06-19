Van Diest Capital LLC Invests $436,000 in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $226.11 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $191.84 and its 200-day moving average is $166.35. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $238.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $188.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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