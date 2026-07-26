Van Diest Capital LLC Invests $571,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CLG LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $522.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $521.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.09 billion, a PE ratio of 171.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

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