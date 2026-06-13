Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in TransUnion $TRU

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,932,203 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 323,149 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.54% of TransUnion worth $422,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 85.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,761 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 34,867 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,599 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $50,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 59.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,019 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $50,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $353,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,351.38. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,973.76. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,666 shares of company stock worth $1,843,542. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.27.

View Our Latest Report on TRU

TransUnion Trading Up 0.8%

TransUnion stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TransUnion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TransUnion wasn't on the list.

While TransUnion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here