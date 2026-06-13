Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 152,900 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247,920 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 152,900 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.36% of BWX Technologies worth $215,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 300.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Research cut BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $193.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.84 and a 1-year high of $241.82. The business's 50 day moving average is $209.50 and its 200-day moving average is $200.03.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

See Also

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