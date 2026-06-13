Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475,283 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 774,747 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.26% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $329,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $144.81 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.79 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report).

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