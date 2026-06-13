Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.75 Billion Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458,773 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 572,479 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.4% of Van ECK Associates Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.32% of Analog Devices worth $1,751,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $123,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,182,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus set a $460.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

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Analog Devices Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $417.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $439.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company's 50 day moving average price is $391.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 100,442 shares of company stock worth $40,011,004 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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