Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 421,011 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,253,320 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after acquiring an additional 421,011 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.69% of NXP Semiconductors worth $923,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,700. The trade was a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,261,187.67. The trade was a 45.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,078 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $304.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $183.00 and a 52-week high of $339.95. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $270.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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