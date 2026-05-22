Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 16,453 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $1.19 versus about $1.02 expected, while revenue rose 9% year over year to $14.3 billion and comparable sales increased 6%, signaling broad-based demand across Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods.

TJX beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $1.19 versus about $1.02 expected, while revenue rose 9% year over year to $14.3 billion and comparable sales increased 6%, signaling broad-based demand across Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year fiscal 2027 outlook, including EPS guidance of $5.08 to $5.15 and comp-sales growth of 3% to 4%, which investors viewed as evidence that momentum is continuing into the next quarter.

The company raised its full-year fiscal 2027 outlook, including EPS guidance of $5.08 to $5.15 and comp-sales growth of 3% to 4%, which investors viewed as evidence that momentum is continuing into the next quarter. Positive Sentiment: TJX also boosted its share repurchase plan to $2.75 billion to $3.0 billion and returned $1.1 billion to shareholders in the quarter, adding support for the stock.

TJX also boosted its share repurchase plan to $2.75 billion to $3.0 billion and returned $1.1 billion to shareholders in the quarter, adding support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive after the report, with BTIG, Telsey Advisory Group and Robert W. Baird all raising price targets, while commentary emphasized that there are still “no signs of consumer weakness” in TJX’s business.

Several analysts turned more constructive after the report, with BTIG, Telsey Advisory Group and Robert W. Baird all raising price targets, while commentary emphasized that there are still “no signs of consumer weakness” in TJX’s business. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage noted that the company’s second-quarter EPS guidance of $1.15 to $1.17 was slightly below consensus, but this was outweighed by the stronger full-year outlook and better-than-expected Q1 results.

Some coverage noted that the company’s second-quarter EPS guidance of $1.15 to $1.17 was slightly below consensus, but this was outweighed by the stronger full-year outlook and better-than-expected Q1 results. Neutral Sentiment: Broader retail commentary suggested consumers are still spending but remain selective, which supports off-price chains like TJX even as the macro backdrop stays cautious.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $197.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $157.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $165.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company's 50-day moving average price is $156.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.57.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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