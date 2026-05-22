Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,961 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 39,793 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC's holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $2,027,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,698 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $43,538,000 after acquiring an additional 81,345 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $1,142,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,157,559 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $117,342,000 after acquiring an additional 205,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 262.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,436 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 44,477 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $102.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.61. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Deckers Outdoor

Here are the key news stories impacting Deckers Outdoor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deckers beat quarterly expectations, posting adjusted EPS of $0.96 versus $0.81 expected and revenue of $1.12 billion versus $1.09 billion expected, signaling solid demand across its brands.

Deckers beat quarterly expectations, posting adjusted EPS of $0.96 versus $0.81 expected and revenue of $1.12 billion versus $1.09 billion expected, signaling solid demand across its brands. Positive Sentiment: The company said HOKA and UGG continued to outperform, with HOKA demand helping drive sales growth and support record fiscal 2026 profitability. Article Title

The company said HOKA and UGG continued to outperform, with HOKA demand helping drive sales growth and support record fiscal 2026 profitability. Positive Sentiment: Deckers issued FY2027 guidance above or in line with expectations, including EPS guidance of 7.30 to 7.45 and revenue outlook around $5.9 billion, which suggests management sees continued momentum ahead.

Deckers issued FY2027 guidance above or in line with expectations, including EPS guidance of 7.30 to 7.45 and revenue outlook around $5.9 billion, which suggests management sees continued momentum ahead. Neutral Sentiment: While the outlook was upbeat, articles noted some uncertainty in the broader demand environment, so investors may watch whether growth can remain strong through the next fiscal year. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deckers Outdoor from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Deckers Outdoor from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial set a $132.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

See Also

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